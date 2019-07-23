MORGENTHAU--Robert M. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Morgenthau Family on the passing of Robert M. Morgenthau and especially to his daughter Jenny Morgenthau. On behalf of The Fresh Air Fund, its Board of Directors and staff, our hearts go out to our dear friend and distinguished colleague, Jenny, who was The Fresh Air Fund's Executive Director for 32 years. We are saddened by the loss of the legendary Robert Morgenthau, a champion of New York City's children, and we extend our gratitude for his support of The Fresh Air Fund. William P. Lauder, Chairman of the Board Fatima Shama, Executive Director The Fresh Air Fund



