MORGENTHAU--Honorable Robert M. It is with profound sadness that Congregation Emanu-El records the passing of Robert M. Morgenthau, days away from what would have been the 100th anniversary of his birth. His life was long in years and brilliant with accomplishment. He stood as a giant in the legal profession, uncompromising in his integrity and unflinching in his pursuit of justice. Rarely has our nation known so great a public servant. Not only will he be remembered for his extraordinary career as the longest-serving district attorney in New York County, but as well as for the distinguished years that he occupied the office of United States Attorney for the Southern District. In addition to his official public duties he served for decades as president of the Police Athletic League. The JewishWorld will long remember his role in the creation and leadership of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. We at Congregation Emanu-El will forever cherish his many years of creative service on our Board of Trustees. To his beloved Lucinda, children and grandchildren and all the members of the family, we express our sympathies along with our gratitude for the life that he lived and the memories he bequeaths.



