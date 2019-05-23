MORIE--Robert E., of Scarsdale, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Paula Hochwalt Morie, mother and father John and Clara Morie and sister Betty Siefert. Robert is survived by his children; Robert (JoAnn) Morie, Karen (Diodato) Villamena, Janet (Richard) Carozza, Chris (Debra) Morie; grandchildren; Sean, Erin, Rachel, Kristen, Robert (III), John, Paul, Savana; great-grandchildren; Christopher, Matthew, Caroline, Lia and Charlie. Robert was a World War II veteran where he worked on the Manhattan Project. He came back from WWII and worked for Argus Chemical, a company which later became Witco where he was the leader of international operations. He was a resident of Scarsdale since 1960. He remained active in many organizations including; Scarsdale Golf Club, the Camp Fire Club of America and the Harvard Club. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed playing rounds of golf with his children on beautiful days and he had a great short game. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale, NY. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 11:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Scarsdale, NY. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to MaryKnoll Fathers & Brothers, 55 Ryder Rd., Ossining, NY 10562.
