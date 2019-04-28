Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MORSE. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE--Robert Parker. Robert Parker Morse, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 73. Mr. Morse was ranked as one of the top money managers in the country. Among his proudest achievements are being founder and CEO of Morse Asset Management, serving as Partner of Hambrecht & Quist and Evercore Wealth Management, CEO of Morse, Williams, & Co. and serving as chairman of the Wall Street Fund. Mr. Morse, known to his friends as "Bob", was born on May 8, 1945 in Nyack, New York. Mr. Morse attended The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1967. From 1967 to 1970, Mr. Morse served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and until 1979 was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a combat veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Expert Pistol Medal. Mr. Morse started his 49-year professional career on Wall Street as a runner in 1959. He became vice president of the W.H. Morton Division of American Express in 1970 and ran the American Express International Securities Operation in Europe. Mr. Morse believed his career direction was most influenced by his father who ran the Dime Savings Bank. He went on to become senior vice president and partner at William G. Campbell & Co. in 1975, serving until 1980 when he became chairman and CEO of Morse, Williams, & Co. He became chairman of the Wall Street Fund in 1984. In 1989 he lectured at the National Society of Security Analysts on investment theory and wrote the economic section of the "Era of Diffusion," a national security briefing for President George H.W. Bush. Mr. Morse was a proud descendant of two Mayflower passengers, was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and served as the Governor of the New York Society from 1993-1998 where he is credited for starting their Education Outreach Program. He is a member of the Pilgrims of the United States, served as a trustee of the Plymouth Plantation in Massachusetts, as well as a trustee, international council delegate, and finance chairman of the English Speaking Union. Mr. Morse was notably affiliated with the Bermuda Biological Station for Research, the General Service Board in New York, the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Arlington Institute in Washington, D.C. Mr. Morse was awarded The Wharton Club Award for Excellence, the National Mayflower Society Award, as well as recognition from the Secretary of Defense. He was a member of the National Defense Industrial Association and the U.S. Naval Institute. He was a member of the Union Club of New York, the New York Yacht Club, the Links Club, the River Club of New York and The Beach Club in Palm Beach. Mr. Morse was predeceased by his parents, Robert W.P. Morse and Julia Larsen. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sarah, his three children, Robert, Parker and Sarah, three grandchildren, Harrison, Layla and Miles, and his sister Julie and brother Ron. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Church, 5th Ave., New York City. Funeral and memorial gathering being handled by Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Society of Mayflower Descendants of New York, 20 W. 44th Street, New York 10036. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

