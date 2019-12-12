ROBERT MUNLEY (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA
18403
(570)-876-2750
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Archbald, PA
Obituary
MUNLEY--Robert. Bob was the son of the late Pennsylvania State Representatives Robert W. Munley and Marion L. Munley, and the grandson of state representative William J. "Ring" Munley, a dean of the Pennsylvania Legislature. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. His sixty-year career resulted in appellate decisions that transformed American law and set nationally recognized standards for the admissibility of trial evidence. Bob served as president of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and on the American Association for Justice Board of Governors. He was among the first trial lawyers in the United States to earn Board Certification by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and was a Fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the International Society of Barristers. Bob's life was marked by service to community and quiet acts of charity. Lackawanna Pro Bono established the Robert W. Munley Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his pro bono work. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Bernadine Munley; children, Marion Munley (U.S. Rep. Matthew Cartwright), Bernadine Munley, Robert W. Munley III (Lora Pazzaglia), Daniel W. Munley (Valerie Jarusik), Christopher Munley (Dr. Maria Yager) and Caroline Munley (Edward Mullin); his brother, Senior U.S. District Judge James M. Munley (Dr. Kathleen Munley); nieces Judge Julia Munley (Pat Rogan) and Gwendolyn Munley (Shawn McQueeney), and 13 grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
