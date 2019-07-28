NAGLE--Robert Emmet. Born June 17th, 1944 in Manhattan. Parents: James Nagle and Eleanor Carr Nagle (both deceased). Brothers: predeceased him, James Nagle, William Nagle. Attended: St. Joseph's Grammar School, Astoria, NY and St. John's Preparatory School, Brooklyn, NY. Graduate of: St. John's University - BS in English, St. John's University - Masters in English, CW Post - Masters in Counseling, Professional Diploma - Counseling, Masters in School Administration. Professional Life: New York City, Teacher of English, Guidance Counselor - Sewanhaka Central High School District, Floral Park, NY, Director of Pupil Personnel Services, Vice President of the Board of Trustees, St. John's Preparatory School Active Member, 40 years, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Bayside, NY. Beloved husband of Lydia La Ruffa Nagle, July 1971 - July 2019. Loving father of Kiera Nagle and Noelle Rogers. Grandfather of Mato Lone Dog and Evie Marina Rogers. Brother of John Nagle. Visiting Hours: Sunday, July 28th, 2019, Lloyd Funeral Home, 36-46 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral - Monday, July 29th, 2019, 10am, Sacred Heart Church, Bayside. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. John's Preparatory School, which will be collected towards a student scholarship in his name.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019