ROBERT NAGLE

NAGLE--Robert. Robert James Nagle, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Robert graduated from Seton Hall University and began his career with the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. Later moving to John Hancock, Robert managed Hancock's New York Group Pension offices at 3 World Trade Center where he was recognized as a Group Production Leader and with the President's Trophy Award. He retired in 1989 with 25 years of service. Robert leaves behind his beloved wife Margie (Hernandez), sisters Marilyn Kiernan and Elaine Miller, and his children Robert, (Daralyn) John, (Toni),Brian, Elizabeth Villa (Kevin), stepson Frankie and eight grandchildren. In remembrance, the family suggests donating to the American Cancer Society
.