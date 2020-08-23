1/1
ROBERT NAGLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAGLE--Robert. Robert James Nagle, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Robert graduated from Seton Hall University and began his career with the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. Later moving to John Hancock, Robert managed Hancock's New York Group Pension offices at 3 World Trade Center where he was recognized as a Group Production Leader and with the President's Trophy Award. He retired in 1989 with 25 years of service. Robert leaves behind his beloved wife Margie (Hernandez), sisters Marilyn Kiernan and Elaine Miller, and his children Robert, (Daralyn) John, (Toni),Brian, Elizabeth Villa (Kevin), stepson Frankie and eight grandchildren. In remembrance, the family suggests donating to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved