NAHMAN--Honorable Robert L., age 79, lifelong resident of Queens County died on October 25, 2019. Graduate of St. John's University School of Law in 1971. Judge Nahman began his career in 1967 as a law research assistant for the Queens District Attorney's office. He then worked as an Assistant District Attorney until 1971. From 1972 to 1982 he served as Principal Law Clerk to three New York State Supreme Court Justices, Wallach, Calabretta and Lerner; he served as New York City Civil Court Judge from 1983 to 1987, a New York State Supreme Court Justice 1988 to 1992 and Queens County Surrogate from 1992 to 2010; he was then appointed to return to the Supreme Court in 2011 to 2016. Judge Nahman is survived by his brothers, Reverend Richard Nahman, John Nahman (Marie), his sister, Virginia Stujenske and his nephews, Chris, Brian, Daniel and Joseph. As a brother, uncle and friend, he will be dearly missed, but always remembered for his sense of humor, fairness, faith and friendship. A wake will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Meserole Funeral Home, Inwood, New York. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood, New York. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and .



