1940 - 2019

Bob Steckler passed away Sunday, October 13, at Stamford Hospital. His wife Carole was by his side.



Born in The Bronx and raised in Mt. Vernon, New York, Bob received his Bachelor's Degree from Lehigh University. He earned his MBA from City University of New York and was a Certified Public Accountant. After holding several senior financial controllership positions at International Telephone and Telegraph, Bob went on to serve as Senior Vice President and Controller at Bankers Trust Company. He later owned and managed Corporate Executive Offices, an office space and services company in Greenwich, Connecticut.



Bob loved to travel and was an opera, symphony, and theater devotee. An avid runner and fitness adherent throughout most of his adult life, he almost never missed an early morning workout at the gym. He had a subtly dry sense of humor and a story for every occasion.



Bob had a remarkable ability to develop and nurture deep, meaningful friendships lasting over many decades, notably among so many of his college fraternity brothers and their spouses. He was a role model and mentor to his two sons and daughter, and they sought his advice and counsel regularly.



Bob was a Jets fan or Giants fan depending on who was winning, always a Mets fan from their inception, and a diehard Lehigh wrestling fan. However, he rooted strongest for his grandchildren. He could not hear enough news about their many athletic, academic, and artistic accomplishments. His grandchildren adored him, and he could easily get them wound up with his silly jokes and antics.



Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Carole; children Drew Steckler, Jonathan Steckler, and Lauren Steckler Avitabile and their spouses Annie, Jamie, and Dan; his seven grandchildren, Zoe, Tara, and Sam Steckler of Berkeley, California; Sadie Steckler of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and Kate, Charlie, and Dillon Avitabile of Darien, Connecticut; and his sister Ronni Felicetti of Framingham, Massachusetts. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews scattered across the US and Canada. He will be deeply missed, but certainly never forgotten.



A celebration of Bob's life is planned for late November in Stamford. Donations may be made in his memory to the or the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.

