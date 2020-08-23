ROBERT NELOMS

NELOMS--Robert James (Bob) Jazz pianist, composer, arranger & educator, Charles Mingus' last pianist and Motown Records first house band pianist, Bob Neloms died on July 28, 2020 at Beaumont Hosp., Royal Oak, MI. Born in Detroit in 1942, resident of California, Boston, New York City and Birmingham, MI, his music career took him around the globe. His friend Dr. C. Simpkins noted that Bob had a "disarmingly playful sense of humor coupled with a brilliant musical spontaneity and drive." Jon Pareles wrote in The New York Times in 1985: "his good humor and the volatility and ebullience of his playing are contagious." Charming, witty, caring, gifted musician and born story-teller and teacher, he is lovingly remembered by his wife Karen Hegge Neloms and the children of his first wife, son Hilary and daughter GeMar Neloms. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com