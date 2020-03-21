Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Schwartz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2020

Robert (Bob) P. Schwartz of Lake Village, Arkansas and New York City, passed away on March 14th at the age of 93. Born on March 10, 1927 in New York City, he grew up in the Bronx and New Rochelle before signing up for the Navy World War II V-12 officer training program. The Navy sent him to Colgate University for two years, followed by Naval flight school. After the war, he returned to Colgate to graduate in 1949, and earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan in 1952. He never lost his love for the Navy, Colgate, and Michigan, and served in the Navy reserves for 30 years at NAS Floyd Bennett in Queens before retiring as a Commander.



Following law school, he joined his father Charles' small general law practice in Manhattan. He dedicated his life to helping people with their legal needs, and a favorite role was serving as general counsel for A & R Recording studio. Bob played piano and clarinet and was passionate about music, especially classical, opera and jazz.



Bob's life was transformed in 1958 when he met Betty Sue Bottorff. Sue's husband Bill Wygant, a pilot and Bob's Navy squadron-mate, died when his Pan Am airliner was blown up in 1957. Bob later escorted the young widow to meet the officers and men of the squadron. During a subsequent trip to New York, at a dinner with friends, Bob proposed and Sue said "I thought you'd never ask."



The New York lawyer and Arkansas Delta beauty began a rich social life in Manhattan and later in Crestwood, NY. International friends from Sue's days as a Pan Am flight attendant and Bob's Navy friends made for lively and interesting gatherings.



In 1972 the couple moved with their two sons to Weston, CT, and became a big part of the community, including Norfield Congregational Church (where Bob stood up for the Old Testament), and the Boy Scouts. After their sons left for college, Bob and Sue traveled and were regulars at Pan Am World Wings International reunions.



In 1986, they moved to Sue's hometown of Lake Village, Arkansas, to be near Sue's mother, cousins, and friends. Bob really took to southern life, becoming a member of the Luna Hunt Club, where he was known for his beef tenderloin, and particular lack of interest in hunting. Sadly, Sue passed away in 1992.



Rather than sit still, Bob bought a British Morgan convertible, which became his signature. He enjoyed friendship and travel with Mary Virginia Watson and Frankie and Bern Keating of Greenville, Mississippi, dividing his time between Manhattan and the Delta. Diagnosed with dementia in 2012, Bob nevertheless retained his strong spirit and remained a big presence.



Bob's wife Sue, and brothers Herbert and Arthur predeceased him. He is survived by his sons, Stewart Schwartz (Alli Alligood) of Richmond, Virginia, and John Schwartz of Ridgefield, Connecticut. Celebrations of Bob's life are planned for later this year.

