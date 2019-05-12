PATTERSON--Robert W., 72, of Brooklyn, NY, died May 8, 2019. Born August 6, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late William E. and Lillian (Allen) Patterson. Robert taught acting at the Robert Patterson Studio in New York City for 45 years. He also had a successful career as a stage actor. Robert was an active member of the First Unitarian Congregational Society, in Brooklyn, NY. With the congregation community as well as political organizations, he worked tirelessly for civil rights. Robert is survived by a son, William M. (Sarah A.) Patterson of Sterling, VA, grandson Brennan R. Patterson and brother Richard (Yvonne) Patterson of Great Falls, VA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 3:00pm, at the First Unitarian Congregational Society, 119 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be be made to any organization embracing social or racial change.



