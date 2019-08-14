1934 - 2019
Robert Paul Kamrin passed away at The Quadrangle in Haverford, PA, on August 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Kamrin received his AB in Zoology from Cornell in 1955 and his medical degree from Penn in 1959. After completing his residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City, he practiced for many years as a neurosurgeon in Pennsylvania. After retirement, he took numerous trips abroad-hiking, climbing, and cycling around the world.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne; three daughters, Phyllis, Janice, and Audrey; two grandsons, Omar and Elijah; and a brother, Michael.
A great lover of chamber music, he asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society.
Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019