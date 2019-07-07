Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT PAULS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAULS--Robert B. "Bob," passed away June 14th at his home in West Cornwall, CT. Bob was born January 30, 1945 the son of the late Aaron and Rosalind Pauls. During his University years, he pursued his passion for baseball playing first baseman for a minor league team in Ohio. After graduating from Ohio State and Pratt Institute, he began what would be a peripatetic lifestyle. He spent his early years abroad living and working in Africa, South America and Europe. He returned to New York and started Robert B. Pauls Real Estate & Planning Consultants. Over the next 35 years, his reputation for high quality, no- nonsense, insightful planning and implementation of all types of real estate development benefitted private developers, financial institutions, public agencies and community development organizations in New York City and beyond. He was active in FIABCI, a world-wide real estate organization and was on the board of the Global Housing Foundation whose goal is to provide affordable housing for the working poor around the world. Bob lived life to the fullest. Interests became passions - wine, fine food, race horses, travel, jazz, modern art, languages and baseball. He was a wonderful story-teller with a wicked sense of humor. After retirement, Bob and his wife Cheryl split their time between their homes in Connecticut and Begur, Spain. They established a local foundation to support visual and performing arts and arts education in Northwest Connecticut and continued to travel the world. Bob is survived by his wife Cheryl and his sister Eileen McGarvey. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019

