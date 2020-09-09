1/
ROBERT PEREZ
PEREZ--Dr. Robert Anthony, Ed.D., age 73, of West Hempstead passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Cherished husband of Sharon Burns Perez. Beloved father of Alison Perez DeMauro (Brian), Stephen Robert Perez (Gina) and LeighAnn Perez Smith (Jonathan) and adored grandfather of Aidan, Anthony, Dylan and soon-to-be granddaughter. Bob was devoted to and survived by his mother, E. Eileen Perez. He was the light of his family's lives. Bob was respected and admired at the New York City Department of Education and more recently was a distinguished and valued adjunct professor at Brooklyn College where he was loved by colleagues and students. A celebratory memorial service in his honor will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 211 West 141st Street, New York, NY 10030 where Bob served as a Eucharistic Minister.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
