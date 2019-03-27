Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT POLSTEIN. View Sign

POLSTEIN--Robert, 91 years young, a true gentle man, died after a brief battle with cancer. Longtime resident of Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Truro. Beloved father of Janet, Nancy and John, and their spouses, Irv, Bruce and Martha. Adored grandpa of Sara, Matthew, Emily, Michael, Billy and Jeb. Devoted husband for 56 years of Lynn, who pre-deceased him. Brother of Evelyn and Lila and cherished uncle of their children. Bob was known for his keen intellect, sharp wit and generous nature. After serving in the Navy in 1945, Bob graduated from Lehigh University, where he played on the football team, and Yale Law School, class of 1951. He enjoyed his tenure as a prosecutor under Frank Hogan in the New York County DA's Office, and then had a successful career in private practice, where he excelled as a trial attorney, until he retired at the age of 70. Bob was also a professor of trial advocacy at Yale, where he taught a future justice of the US Supreme Court. He was a voracious reader, an accomplished artist and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. He loved walking on the beach with his best four-legged friend, Tucker, going to lunch with his "Romeos," and painting scenes of Cape Cod. Memorial service will be held on March 28 at 11am at Fox Funeral Home, 2080 Boston Post Road, Larchmont. Donations in Bob's honor may be made to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, who champion the cause of justice for all, which Bob so passionately believed in.



Funeral Home John J Fox Funeral Home Inc

2080 Boston Post Rd

Larchmont , NY 10538

