PRESSER--Robert ("Bob") Wayne, Age 79, died peacefully on January 25, 2020 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October 2019. Born on October 18, 1940 to Helen (Cahn) and Mac Presser, Bob was raised in Manhattan, New York. Bob fondly remembered his time at Riverdale Country School from which he graduated in 1958. Bob attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1963, and remained steadfastly loyal to the Georgetown Hoyas until the end, as well as being an all-round avid sports fan. Bob served six months active duty in the National Guard unit in Virginia followed by time in the reserves. In 1965, Bob married the love of his life, Yvonne Stamper, an Eastern Washington farm girl turned successful fashion model for groundbreaking American designer Norman Norell. Bob and Yvonne were happily married for 46 years, until her death in 2012. In 1970, Bob and Yvonne's only child, Brian, was born. Bob pursued his career as a retail executive, working for Dayton Hudson, living in Edina, Minnesota and in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where the family made many lifelong friends. His work for the iconic Seattle department store, Frederick & Nelson, brought Bob and his family to the Northwest where they settled in Bellevue, Washington. While Bob later worked for a number of other companies in the Northwest, Frederick & Nelson always held a special place in his heart. Bob's wife and son, and later his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, were his top priorities. His family will be eternally grateful for his generosity, wisdom and unconditional love. Bob's friends will remember him for his intense loyalty and keen sense of humor. Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian Presser and Christine Tobin-Presser, and his granddaughter, Mia.



