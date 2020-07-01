1936 - 2020

Robert Roger Spiotta died on April 13, 2020, in Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. The son of Italian immigrants Dante and Delfina, his extraordinary life began during one of the worst heat waves in New Jersey history. He was born on July 7, 1936, followed minutes later by his identical twin, John. From there, Robert embraced the American dream with all his considerable might.



First, as all-state co-captain of New Jersey's Clifton Mustangs football team. Then, serving with the Air Force in Thule, Greenland, where, as he would smile and say, "There was a girl behind every tree." Robert, now Bob, went to Hofstra College, where he played right tackle (#78) for the Flying Dutchmen of 1959, the only undefeated team in Hofstra history. He also starred as Stanley Kowalski in the A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by fellow student Francis Coppola. He fell in love with his costar, Emmline DeNitto. They married in 1960 and had three children. He always took great joy in family, especially fatherhood; his love for his children was constant and deep.



An excellent leader, mentor, and manager, Bob climbed the corporate ladder of Mobil Oil for seventeen years until he reached the position of International Marketing Manager in Rome, Italy. After a year in Rome, he was beckoned by fate, the temptation of which he consistently, unapologetically, never resisted. He moved his family to California, and from 1979-1984 was president and CEO of Zoetrope Studios. During his tenure, the company released the classic Apocalypse Now, as well as many notable films including Hammett, The Black Stallion, The Outsiders, Rumblefish, One From the Heart, and The Cotton Club.



Eventually Bob, now back to being Robert (or Roberto), abandoned all conventions to find himself. Hitchhiking to Seattle or living in the wilds of the Columbia River Gorge, he continued to make lasting friendships everywhere he visited. On a research trip to Montana, he befriended many of the Blackfeet Nation, and was made an honorary member of their tribe. After completing a traditional vision quest, he was gifted a teepee, where he lived happily for months. He came out of his time with the Blackfeet with the same steady conviction he carried throughout his life: Man, life is good; embrace every moment of it.



His last chapters included long hikes hunting fossils in Topanga and Runyon Canyons, never missing his grandson's little league games, and moving back East to be closer to his family. Until the very end, he charmed everyone he met: he was funny, he was handsome, he was cool. Robert died peacefully one day after Easter (he would never upstage Jesus). He follows his North Star, brother George, and his long-missed sister, Eleanor. He will be missed by his twin and alter-ego John; his constant anchor, sister Lorraine; his three children, Robin, Dana, and Christian; his seven grandchildren, Jasmine, Spencer, Dante, Agnes, Luca, Stella, and Giovanni; and his one great-granddaughter, Savannah.

