RECHNITZ--Robert. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the loss of Robert Rechnitz, from Middletown, NJ, a friend and Museum Benefactor. Mr. Rechnitz was an early leader in the effort to create the Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center and was devoted to advancing the cause of Holocaust remembrance and education. The Museum extends our sincere condolences to his beloved wife, Joan, their three children, three grandchildren and the entire Rechnitz family. Howard M. Lorber, Chairman Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman Sara J. Bloomfield, Director
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019