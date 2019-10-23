RECHNITZ--Robert. The Trustees, Faculty, Staff, and Alumni of Monmouth University deeply mourn the passing of Professor Emeritus Robert Rechnitz. Dr. Rechnitz served the University with distinction as an educator for more than 30 years, and was recognized with the Maurice Pollak Award for Distinguished Community Service in 2001. Dr. Rechnitz, along with his wife Joan, was also a generous benefactor who made many significant gifts to Monmouth, including the endowment of the Rechnitz Family Urban Coast Institute Chair in Marine and Environmental Law & Policy, construction of Joan and Robert Rechnitz Hall dedicated in 2013, and the successful $5 million Challenge Grant campaign to support the Urban Coast Institute's Marine Science & Policy Initiative. His thoughtful investments significantly helped to transform Monmouth University, and his memory and imprint are indelible. He will be remembered fondly, with gratitude for his leadership, commitment, devoted service and philanthropy, and he will be profoundly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Joan, and the entire Rechnitz family.



