RECHNITZ--Robert. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Robert Rechnitz, beloved husband of our friend Joan. Robert leaves behind a loving family that is continuing a tradition of exemplary Jewish philanthropy and leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to Joan; to his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, our friends Helaine and Sidney Lerner; to his children; to his grandchildren; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 24, 2019