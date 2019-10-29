Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT RECHNITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RECHNITZ--Robert M., passed away on October 12, age 89. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan and their three children, Emily Rechnitz, married to John Paladino; Adam Rechnitz, married to Elizabeth Fordi; and Joshua Rechnitz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Max and Flora Paladino and Esme Rechnitz. Growing up in Colorado, surrounded by blooming prairie bounded by the Rocky Mountains, he developed a love of nature. In high school, he discovered a love of theater. He stated that "theater instructs, challenges, entertains, and inspires us with intimations and affirmations of life we never knew were hidden in us." He received his B.S. degree in Speech and Theater at Northwestern University , an M.A. degree with Honors in English Literature from Columbia University, and his Ph.D. in American Literature from the University of Colorado, Boulder. The Founder and Executive Producer of Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, Bob directed 11 plays for the company and co-wrote (with Kenneth Stunkel) Lives of Reason, a world-premiere play about the consolation of art and literature. One of New Jersey's most respected civic leaders, he was Professor Emeritus at Monmouth University, a longtime Board member of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and an active member of many nonprofits. In all his work, he was dedicated to improving people's lives in meaningful ways and making the world a better place. A Memorial Tribute will be held at Two River Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ on November 17 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the . Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

