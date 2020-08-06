1935 - 2020

Dr. Robert Richard Springer, 84, of Warren and formerly of Chatham, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Robert ("Bob") was born on October 24, 1935 in Sewaren, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert and Antoinette (nee Cheslak) Springer. Robert completed his undergraduate degree at Rutgers University and then attended Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine with subspecialty training in Nephrology at the District of Columbia General Hospital and Georgetown University Hospital.



After his training, he proudly served as a physician in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Dr. Springer then was an attending physician with the Summit Medical Group and Overlook Hospital for over 35 years.



He was a member of the AMA, Yale Alumni, and Colony Pool &Tennis Club in Chatham, NJ. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending Wagner performances at the Metropolitan Opera in NYC. Robert owned and sailed a Barnegat 17 during the summer months on Long Beach Island, NJ. He became an avid skier at age 35 and enjoyed skiing at Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks as well as in Utah. He was an accomplished tennis competitor and piano player and also had a great interest in history and the game of chess.



Robert is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kimberly Ann Springer. He was the beloved father of Emily Jean Springer, Dr. Erik Wilfred Springer and wife Kathryn, Robert Karl Springer and Austin Robert Springer. In addition, he is survived by two grandchildren; Ford and Hammond. He was predeceased by his first wife Victoria Kathleen (nee Niemeck) Springer, daughter Laura Kay Springer, and brother Thomas James Springer.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928. An interment will follow at Fair Mount Cemetery, Chatham, NJ. In his memory, donations can be made in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation or Metropolitan Opera Guild.

