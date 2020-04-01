Guest Book View Sign Service Information C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood 306 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood , NJ 07450 (201)-445-0344 Send Flowers Obituary

RIGOLOSI--Robert S., M.D., Robert "Bob" S. Rigolosi, M.D. It is with profound sadness to share the passing of Dr. Robert S. Rigolosi, age 84, on March 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Elaine La Monica Rigolosi; his four children and their spouses, Robert (Robin), Rebecca, Luke (Nichole), and Laura (Diego); and nine grandchildren, Gabriel and Lucas, Damon and Rocco, Greyson and Vince, and Javier, Anna, and Julia, respectively. Most people knew Bob Rigolosi as a physician, "a Kidney doctor." Bob's patients knew him as an advocate, a healer, and a guardian. To his colleagues, he was an innovator who brought dialysis to Northern Bergen County and developed criteria for setting up dialysis units and home dialysis training programs in New Jersey. Nephrologists around the world have read his papers on the pathology of kidney disease and the development of hemodialysis. His neighbors knew him as a loyal parishioner who has been a steady presence at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey, for more than 22 years. To his family, he was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. Bob's reputation of preeminence as a physician in the field of nephrology is recognized on both local and national levels. He has been a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in the New York Metro Area for 16 years, and was recognized by Best Doctors in America, Inside Jersey Top Docs and America's Top Physicians. His clinical acumen has been acknowledged with the Legends in Medicine Award for Lifetime Achievement in Nephrology from the Kidney & Urology Foundation of America, and the National Medical Award from the National Kidney Foundation. For promoting positive interfaith relations, he received the Brotherhood Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews. In 1992, he received the George Arents Pioneer Medal from Syracuse University, which is the highest award given to an alumnus by Syracuse. Bob was also a Letterman of Distinction at Syracuse University. Bob was the recipient of the Spirit of Healing Award from Holy Name Medical Center in 2013 at the Annual Founder's Ball in which Bob was the honoree. To everyone whose lives Dr. Bob Rigolosi touched, on whatever road traveled - as a husband, father, brother, sister, uncle, patient, colleague, and friend - he will be immensely missed. In Memory of Dr. Robert S. Rigolosi, MD, donations can be made to the Holy Name Medical Center Foundation, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, New Jersey 07666. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For a full Obituary, please visit:



