ROSENBERG-- Robert Daniel, died on April 1, 2020 in Manhattan at age 82. Bob was born in New York on May 8, 1937 to Rose (nee Cahn) and Abraham Rosenberg. He was a student at Bronx High School of Science and Dartmouth College. Bob completed his MD at George Washington University and his PhD in biophysics at MIT. He spent much of his career as a physician-scientist, Professor and Whitehead Chair of Biology at MIT, Professor and Castle Chair of Medicine at Harvard University, and on the Hematology faculty at Beth Israel Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Bob's professional impact was felt through his many scientific discoveries and inventions in the fields of vascular biology and heparan sulfate/heparin biochemistry. He made seminal contributions to heparin, a blood thinner that saves millions of lives annually worldwide. But his most cherished professional contribution was in the training of post-doctoral and clinical fellows, many of whom he remained close to until his death. He was predeceased by his first wife Judith Rosenberg (nee Schoenfeld), with whom he had a deeply engaging scientific and personal partnership. Bob's life changed abruptly 20 years ago with Judith's death and his own health challenges. He created a different, rich and fulfilling life with his loving wife Jane Klein, and enjoyed a post-retirement career teaching biology at Wagner College in Staten Island. In later years, Bob spent much of his time travelling and enjoying Manhattan cultural life with Jane, and reconnecting with family and friends. He was there for every graduation, Bar and Bat Mitzvah, and Passover seder. He is remembered for his wit, charm, and intensity. He is survived by his wife Jane Klein, sister Jessica (Mark) Mahnke, son Jerrold (Lori) Rosenberg, daughter Rebecca (Roy) Jacobson, grandchildren Abraham, Joshua, Colin, and Sarah as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020