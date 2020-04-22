ROTHMAN--Rabbi Robert A., the longtime beloved Rabbi Emeritus of Community Synagogue of Rye, passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Rabbi Rothman was born March 31, 1931 in the Bronx to Hyman Baruch Rothman and Eva Esrig. He served his country proudly in the Navy for 20 years, attaining the rank of Commander. For 31 years he ministered to the congregation at Community Synagogue of Rye, where he shared his love of faith and knowledge. Rabbi Rothman was committed to improving and advancing understanding between people and created the interfaith movement in Rye. He was also a founding member of the hospice at United Hospital. Forever a scholar, Rabbi Rothman earned three doctorates - Hebrew Letters, Divinity and Theology. He was the beloved husband of Miriam. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Dee Kates, Kay Rothman and Jessica Rothman and his grandchildren, Andrea Kates and Kevin Kates. Funeral services were conducted privately in his honor. For more information or to place an online condolence, zionchapel.com Memorial donations can be sent to Caritas of Port Chester or The .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020