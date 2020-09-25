1/
ROBERT RUSKIN
RUSKIN--Robert K., died peacefully at home in Boynton Beach at age 93 on September 23, 2020. Bob was born and grew up in New Rochelle, NY. Bob is survived by his loving wife Sue, his sons Thomas (Donna), James (Judy), John (Amy), Jimmy Fein, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Lorie Demeshulam. He served in the Naval Air Corps and the US Coast Guard. He was an Assistant US Attorney (SDNY). Bob was appointed by Mayor Lindsay as New York City Commissioner of Investigation and appointed by Governor Carey to New York State Commission of Investigation. Bob worked for numerous law firms, retiring from Herrick Feinstein as head of the Litigation Department.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
