1/
ROBERT RUSKIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSKIN--Robert K. The partners, associates, counsel and staff of the law firm, Herrick, Feinstein LLP, express profound sorrow on the passing of our former partner, our friend and colleague, Robert K. Ruskin. Bob joined our firm in the middle of his distinguished legal career, and after he had served as Commissioner of the Department of Investigation during the Lindsay administration. Bob was the Chair of our Litigation Department for years and helped build our firm, serving as a role model and mentor for so many of the firm's future leaders. Bob was a superb litigator, loved the law, cared deeply about all of his colleagues, and was deeply respected and beloved by all those who were lucky enough to know him. Bob was a masterful story and joke teller and had the most marvelous sense of humor. He was truly a "mensch," and had a lasting impact on so many lives. His clients adored him because they always knew how utterly devoted and dedicated he was to championing the best result possible for them and that his brilliant trial lawyer skills gave them a big leg up. We express our deepest sympathies to his adored wife Sue, and to their children and all the other members of their family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved