ROBERT RUSKIN

RUSKIN--Robert K. The partners, associates, counsel and staff of the law firm, Herrick, Feinstein LLP, express profound sorrow on the passing of our former partner, our friend and colleague, Robert K. Ruskin. Bob joined our firm in the middle of his distinguished legal career, and after he had served as Commissioner of the Department of Investigation during the Lindsay administration. Bob was the Chair of our Litigation Department for years and helped build our firm, serving as a role model and mentor for so many of the firm's future leaders. Bob was a superb litigator, loved the law, cared deeply about all of his colleagues, and was deeply respected and beloved by all those who were lucky enough to know him. Bob was a masterful story and joke teller and had the most marvelous sense of humor. He was truly a "mensch," and had a lasting impact on so many lives. His clients adored him because they always knew how utterly devoted and dedicated he was to championing the best result possible for them and that his brilliant trial lawyer skills gave them a big leg up. We express our deepest sympathies to his adored wife Sue, and to their children and all the other members of their family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store