RYMAN--Robert We note with great sorrow the passing of Robert Ryman, an artist of pivotal importance to painting, drawing, and printmaking internationally for almost seventy years, a friend of many contemporary artists in multiple media, and a founding member of our non-profit organization. Bob was a man of immense creative influence, as well as of great intelligence and kindness. We offer our deepest sympathy to his wife Merrill Wagner and his sons Ethan Ryman, William Ryman, and Cordy Ryman. The Board of Greenwich Collection, Ltd.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019