1947 - 2018



Robert Samuel Greene, born in Brooklyn on February 3,1947, was one of those rare individuals who selflessly cared about others and earned the love of family, friends, and everyone who were fortunate to know him.



He grew up playing stickball and ringolivio on East 10th Street with friends who remained close to him for the rest of his life.



After dropping out of college he was drafted and sent to Vietnam as a member of the 1st Cavalry. Vietnam was the transformative event in his life. He was a mortar man on an Armored Personnel Carrier and experienced the absurdity of war first hand. One night he was engaged in a heavy firefight in the highlands of Vietnam. In the morning he learned that his platoon had risked their lives to protect trucks filled with Orange Crush soda.



When he returned, he was suffering from PTSD, which was then not recognized. With his GI benefits, he got a BA from Brooklyn College and MSW from Yeshiva University, then got a job with Veterans Administration. His combat and PSTD experience brought him credibility with Vietnam vets who were suspicious of the VA. Years after Vietnam, he talked with soldiers to prepare them for the emotional dangers inherent in the combat they would enter, and let them know that the VA would be there for them.



Bob was brilliant in his ability to get things done in a bureaucracy. He used this skill time and again to implement new programs and get veterans the benefits and services to which they were entitled. One of the programs Bob led enabled vets, many of whom had substance abuse problems or health issues, to find paying work opportunities within the VA system, while still receiving counseling. Over 2000 veterans in New York went through the program.



From 1991-1994 Bob was New York City's Director of Veterans Affairs in Mayor David Dinkin's administration. He returned to the VA and worked with returning combat vets from Afghanistan and Iraq.



At a party in the spring of 1973 Bob discovered, with perfect certainty, with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life. Her name was Phyllis. They were married in 1976.



In 2011 Bob was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis (IBM), a disease that progressively attacks the arm and leg muscles. Bob and Phyllis fought back as a team. They engaged the doctors, partnered with them and tried experimental treatments. Bob and Phyllis were active at health conferences and helped others in the IBM community.



Bob's warmth and generosity were well known and everyone treasured his spirit. He died unexpectedly on August 7th, 2018. He is survived by wife Phyllis, daughters Deborah Greene and Rachel Tantillo, her husband Salvatore, their son Luca, brother Paul Greene and wife Barbara, sister Ellen and husband Michael Weiss.



Contributions can be sent to: http://www.ibmfoundation.org Inclusion Body Myositis Foundation 897 Washington Street #600005 Newton, MA 02460

