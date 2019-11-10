SALE--Robert Gerald, was born a Brooklyn Dodger fan on April 4, 1937. He made his way to Bucknell as a center fielder for the baseball team and specialized in bunting and stealing home. There, he developed a cadre of life-long friendships. He later graduated from NYU law school and established himself as a prominent criminal defense attorney on Long Island. Robert was a beloved husband to Janis, a devoted father to his five boys: Peter (Michelle), Andrew (Felicia), Richard (Melinda), and twins Chris (Rebecca) and Mike (Alycia) - and an adored grandfather to 14 grandchildren. He will be remembered for wearing pajamas under his tuxedos with red socks, Broadway tunes, witty jokes, everlasting stories and 12 holes-in-one! Sadly, Robert passed away November 5, 2019.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019