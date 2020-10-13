Sad to hear of your passing. You worked with my Mom Denise Primiano on the Oncology Unit for many years at NWHC. She passed in 2019 from Gliosarcoma. She was actually the same age as you, born in the same year, I did not realize till now. You were considered one of the best she would tell me. I was also a Nurse at NWHC. You will be missed I am sure of it. Rest In Peace and God Bless your family.

Michele Downs

Coworker