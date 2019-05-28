ROBERT SCHWARTZ

Obituary
SCHWARTZ--Robert Hill. The law firm of Newman & Greenberg LLP, its lawyers and staff are deeply saddened by the death on May 26, 2019, of Robert Hill Schwartz, a prominent and highly regarded New York white collar defense lawyer, a beloved colleague, mentor and friend, and a raconteur extraordinaire. He will be profoundly missed by all of us. We extend our deepest sympathies to Bob's family, many close friends, and his life's companion, Marion Morros.
Published in The New York Times on May 28, 2019
