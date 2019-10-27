SEIDELMAN--Robert. Dearest Father, beloved Grandfather: One year has gone by since your untimely, unnecessary goodbye, at the time of year you so loved, as the magically changing leaves signalled the coming season of your favorite sport, skiing. We miss you, your ascerbic humor, your deep sense of fairness and honesty, your dislike of greed. You would be disheartened how some you trusted, twisted your sense to no sense, while others did not look out for your well being. We wish you were here, to right the wrongs, to play chess or visit family, to go to dinner, or just to sit at home. We and so many others, feel the absence of you and Richard, who would have been 71 on October 24th, the same day you left us. We miss and love you both forever. CA and Wvdb



