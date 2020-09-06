ROBERT SELIG

SELIG--Robert Lee. Robert Lee Selig, 81 years old, passed on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at Oak Hill hospital in Brooksville, FL. He grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. He retired at the age of 55 to Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach, and lived his last year of life in South Tampa in a beautiful community. He graduated from City College and went on to get his Master's at NYU. He taught 33 years for the New York City Board of Education. He loved playing and watching golf. Both dad and mom loved to travel, visiting over 55 countries - his favorite places being Spain, Thailand, Portugal, Denmark, Romania, and the Czech Republic. While traveling dad loved to collect beautiful pieces of art, jewelry, and antiques. Dad had an affinity for food wherever he traveled. He was a parent, coach, ran track, avid sports enthusiast, loved to watch movies and television. Growing up with his two boys, he loved to teach and play sports with them. Some of our greatest memories are of dad playing paddle ball, stick ball, teaching us how to run routes in football. Together as a family we watched hockey, football, baseball, and soccer. Dad loved his alma maters, Brooklyn Technical High School and NYU so much that he contributed to their foundation and went to two reunions. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Frieda and his wife, Carrie Susan of 54 years. He is survived by sons Michael and Eric; brother Elliot; sister-in-law Bernice and grandchildren Ryan, and Alison. Due to the pandemic, a small ceremony with immediate family will be held. In his honor, please contribute to a charity of your choice
