SHAPIRO--Robert I. The governors, members and staff of The Real Estate Board of New York mourn the passing of REBNY Board of Governor, Robert I. Shapiro. A REBNY member for 59 years, he was a prominent expert in land assemblages as well as the sale and acquisition of air rights. A mentor to many, Bob understood the importance of sharing his vast knowledge and experience with up-and-coming real estate professionals. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Nancy, his son Tom, his daughter Bettina Cisneros, and the entire Shapiro family. William C. Rudin, Chairman James Whelan, President
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 21, 2020