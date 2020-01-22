SHAPIRO--Robert Ivan. Age 83. Robert passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 while on vacation with his wife of 57 years, Nancy Graine Shapiro. Devoted father of Bettina Cisneros (William) and Thomas Shapiro (Aline Litchfield). Loving grandfather of Marina and Jared Cisneros, Audrey, Henry, and Charles Shapiro. Uncle of Lisa Rosenthal and the late Brandon Tartikoff, and cousin of Diane Friedman. Bob was the founder and president of City Center Real Estate and affectionately known as "The Sky King of Air Rights." He was a prominent expert in land assemblages as well as the sale and acquisition of air rights but will be best remembered in the real estate industry as a mentor and friend who always had time to help anyone who asked. He was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Columbia Business School. Bob was passionate about real estate and about sharing his vast knowledge with up and coming real estate professionals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The REBNY Foundation (Real Estate Board of New York) in memory of Robert I. Shapiro to assist in their diversity and inclusion efforts. Services Friday, January 24, 2020, 10am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Avenue at 65th Street.



