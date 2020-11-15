1/
ROBERT SHERIDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERIDAN--Robert E. an editor at The New York Times from 1972 to 2005, died November 8 in Bronxville, NY, aged 84. A Milwaukee native, Bob graduated from Marquette University High School in 1954 and studied journalism at Marquette University. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1958 to 1964. Prior to joining The Times, Bob worked at The Cape Cod Standard-Times; The Catholic Free Press, Worcester, MA; The Hartford Courant; and The Milwaukee Journal. His proudest physical achievement was walking every block on Manhattan, documented in his book Manhattan Eye Land. Bob leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) nee Morin; daughters Rebecca (Tom Malone), Jennifer, Brenda, and Bernadette (Tom Hubbs); sons Christopher, Luke (Patricia Traub), and Justin; and eight grandsons. He was predeceased by his parents, John Emmet and Evelyn Marie Sheridan (Schwab); his brother, the Rev. Michael P. Sheridan, SJ; and his sister, Evelyn Marie.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved