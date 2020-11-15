SHERIDAN--Robert E. an editor at The New York Times from 1972 to 2005, died November 8 in Bronxville, NY, aged 84. A Milwaukee native, Bob graduated from Marquette University High School in 1954 and studied journalism at Marquette University. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1958 to 1964. Prior to joining The Times, Bob worked at The Cape Cod Standard-Times; The Catholic Free Press, Worcester, MA; The Hartford Courant; and The Milwaukee Journal. His proudest physical achievement was walking every block on Manhattan, documented in his book Manhattan Eye Land. Bob leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) nee Morin; daughters Rebecca (Tom Malone), Jennifer, Brenda, and Bernadette (Tom Hubbs); sons Christopher, Luke (Patricia Traub), and Justin; and eight grandsons. He was predeceased by his parents, John Emmet and Evelyn Marie Sheridan (Schwab); his brother, the Rev. Michael P. Sheridan, SJ; and his sister, Evelyn Marie.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store