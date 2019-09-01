SHERLEY--Robert. Robert Stroup Sherley, 87, died at his home in Redding, Connecticut, on August 22, 2019 after a decade-long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Albany, New York, to Edward E. Sherley and the former Kathryn Elizabeth Stroup, Bob was educated at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1952) and Harvard Business School (1958). After school, he moved to New York, where his first job was as a security analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman. Anticipating the gap year trend by several decades, Bob spent 1964 traveling the globe on an around-the-world plane ticket. On his return, he become an investment counselor at Beck, Mack & Oliver, where he was a partner for many years. In 1965, he married the former Patricia J. Putman, who survives him, as do their two sons, Robert and Frederick, and three grandchildren. For more than forty years, Bob and his family resided in Westport, Connecticut. A quiet man, Bob enjoyed bridge, value stocks, opera, travel, genealogy and, most importantly, his family.



