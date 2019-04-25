SIEGLER--Robert. Robert Siegler, age 85, died peacefully at home, on April 23rd. Born and raised on Staten Island, he was married for almost 60 years to his childhood sweetheart, Ava Heyman Siegler. He was a loving father to his sons, Dan and Jess Siegler and to their wives, Pam Tanowitz and Sarah Condon. He was a proud grandfather to Jake, Gemma, and Julia Siegler. He was predeceased by his brother, Seymour and survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Susan, his sister, Barbara and his sister-in-law, Marilyn. Enlisting at 18 during the Korean War, Mr. Siegler served in the United States Army as a cryptographer. He started his career as one of New York's "mad men," in advertising, and moved on to become a television and film director. Mr. Siegler cowrote and directed the folk-rock musical, "The Golden Screw" at Theatre Genesis at St. Marks-in-the-Bouwerie. He wrote and directed a short feature, "Shut Up, I'm Crying" which was nominated for an Academy Award in 1970. In the 1980's, he began creating constructions from objects found on the streets of New York City and was represented by Viridian Gallery. When he retired, he became a co- owner of the Cornelia Street Cafe. He was known and loved by many for his kind heart, his generous spirit, and his quick wit. His friends and family deeply mourn his loss. Funeral Services will be held at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, at 1:00pm, Thursday, April 25. Shiva will be held at the home of Adria and Donald Hillman, 1 West 67th Street from 3-7pm after the memorial service and on Friday, April 26th from 3-7pm.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019