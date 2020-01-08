SIMON--Robert C., age 75 on December 31 at his Lawrence, NY residence. He was born in Albany, NY to Betty D. and Louis J. Simon. Robert graduated Albany High School in 1962 and NYU Parsons School of Design in 1966. Robert was an Interior Designer, with Robert C. Simon Associates in New York City. Robert was a member of Temple Israel of Lawrence, Rock Hall Museum of Lawrence and Albany City Lodge #540 Knights of Pythias. He is survived by his beloved wife Synnove Simon of Lawrence, NY. Loving father of Jonathan R. Simon and his wife Daniella of Hewlett, NY. Adoring grandfather of Valerie, Victoria, Vanessa and Zachary Simon all of Hewlett, NY. Beloved brother of Fred (Shirley) Simon of Albany, NY. He was preceded by his wife Valerie Rich Simon in 1976 and a brother Herman Simon in 1941.



