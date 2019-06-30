SLATER--Robert J. Died on June 18, 2019. He was 83 years old. A graduate of Canisius College, he served as President, CEO and Director of Crane Co., a multinational manufacturing, distribution, and aerospace company. He held several executive positions at Crane Co. subsidiaries including CF&I Co., Medusa Co., and The Colorado & Wyoming Railroad Co. He served on the board of directors for Southdown, Inc., National Steel Co., and First Industrial Realty Trust. In 1959, Bob married Patricia Brennan and is the father of Diane Slater Sheetz and Cynthia Slater-Smith. In 1984, Bob married Judith Garvey and they had one son Andrew Garvey Slater. Bob is also survived by his brother Jack and six grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach or Canisius College. Online condolences may be made at www. howard-quattlebaum.com.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019