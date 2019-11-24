STANWOOD--Robert H. Funeral services are being held Saturday, November 23rd for Robert H. Stanwood, Jr. Robert Hewitt Stanwood, Jr. was born January 8, 1928, in Bergen County, NJ and was the grandson of Josephine Crane Hewitt of the Abram S. Hewitt family, one of the most prominent families in New York City in the 19th century and a family of local, state, and national renown. Robert H. Stanwood, Jr., a veteran of the U.S. Navy in World War II, studied at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Arts and Sciences and later earned a degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute after World War II in 1951. Cooper Union was a private institution founded in 1851 by Peter Cooper and Abram S. Hewitt -- inventors, entrepreneurs and philanthropists who fervently believed in higher education "free and open" to all qualified individuals independent of race, religion, sex, wealth or social status. It was the first major free tuition institution of higher learning in the U.S. Abram S. Hewitt was the son-in-law of Peter Cooper and Cooper's lifelong business partner and advisor and who later served as a Congressman and mayor of New York City. He was also part of a prominent group of political reformers who brought about the fall of the corrupt Tammany Hall regime and paved the way for the modern governance of New York City. Robert H. Stanwood, Jr.'s grandmother was Abram S. Hewitt niece and collaborator, advisor and muse to Hewitt's daughters, Amy, Elenore and Sarah -- affectionately known as the Hewitt sisters --who built a major collection of decorative arts which later formed the basis and permanent collection of the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum. Robert H. Stanwood, Jr. was the eldest grandson of Josephine Crane Hewitt and worked as a systems analyst of the defense contractor Lockheed-Martin for 40 years and maintained deep ties with his alma mater Cooper-Union, as well as with his relatives on the faculty and in the administration of Columbia University and Barnard College, institutions which his great-great-uncle Abram S. Hewitt and the entire Hewitt family supported and whose various boards of trustees Hewitt was a member. A loving husband and father, Robert Stanwood, Jr. was married for 61 years to Benita Stanwood (who died in 2018) and is survived by his children, Robert III of Malvern, PA, Janet of Manhattan, NY and Jonathan of Philadelphia, PA.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019