STEINHARDT--Robert. The family of Robert Steinhardt is sad to announce his passing in Florida on Thursday, June 27th. "Bob" was the beloved son of Jeanette and Julius Steinhardt, husband of Jane Steinhardt, father of David, Debra, and Judith, brother of Joan, grandfather of ten, great-grandfather of eight, father-in-law of Michael and Daniel, and loved by all. May his humor, humility, and honesty live on through those he influenced over 89 wonderful years. Funeral services will be held graveside on Sunday, June 30th, 2019, 12pm at Union Field Cemetery in Queens, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019