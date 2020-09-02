1948 - 2020

Robert Stewart Trump, 71, of Millbrook, New York passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born August 26,1948 in Queens, New York to Mary Anne MacLeod and Fred C. Trump. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Fred Trump Jr.



He is survived by his loving wife whom he adored, Ann Marie Pallan Trump; two loving children in Genna (Flynn) Nixon, Thomas J. Pallan; and two grandchildren, Gessie and Flynn Jr. He is also survived by a brother, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. (Melania) Trump; and two sisters; Elizabeth (James) Trump Grau, and Hon. Maryanne Trump Barry, along with several loving nieces and nephews.



Robert was an exceptional student with a lifelong passion for learning. He graduated from Boston University, where he majored in Economics. He was also an exceptional athlete in many sports, but his real passion was soccer where he excelled. Robert was the BU soccer team captain and was voted MVP his senior year. He lived by the saying, "sports are a microcosm of life". Loved by his teammates, he was the epitome of a true team player, which was a quality that he carried throughout his life.



He began his career in business in the financial industry and worked with his brother, Donald, on numerous projects before joining the Trump family business. He also was a renowned investor in several businesses, which helped create hundreds of jobs and resulted in significant technological advances that helped secure our government information and infrastructure.



Although Robert was highly successful in the business world, he left his biggest mark on the lives he touched both personally and through his extensive philanthropic generosity. He was a steadfast protector of his loved ones and those in need. He donated generously to so many wonderful causes without recognition. Robert's love for America and appreciation for the opportunities it provided his family, who had immigrated to the United States with almost nothing, personifies the American Dream. He supported his brother, President Donald J. Trump, in preserving that dream for all citizens and future generations. He would speak to his brother daily and was so proud and supportive of his accomplishments. They shared a very strong brotherly bond.



Robert's happiest place while living out his life as "gainfully retired", was being with Ann Marie, their children and most recently with their energetic and loving grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and operating his collection of vintage construction machines, the type he remembered seeing as a young boy growing up when visiting his father's construction sites. His life with Ann Marie and his family in the country, far away from the spotlight, was exactly what Robert desired and loved. Robert fulfilled his perfect dream life by creating his own "Field of Dreams" surrounded by his loving family.



Robert will be dearly missed, but his most exceptional life story will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store