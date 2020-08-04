STONE--Robert. The Board of Directors, Senior Leadership, Management and Staff of White Plains Hospital mourn the passing of our dear friend, board member and benefactor, Mr. Robert Stone. "Bob," as he was affectionately known to all, served the Hospital as a Vice Chair and as a member of the Executive Committee and Performance Improvement Committee among others. An advocate for children, Bob also admirably served as President and CEO for Blythedale Children's Hospital for 40 years. A true professional, Bob was a respected colleague, mentor and a leader. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We all will miss him dearly.





