ROBERT STONE

STONE--Robert The Board of Trustees of Blythedale Children's Hospital along with its Administration and staff, profoundly mourn the passing of our beloved former leader, Bob Stone. Bob was CEO of Blythedale Children's Hospital for forty years, from 1961 until 2001. He was the catalyst that transformed a pediatric convalescent home that primarily served as a retreat for children with orthopedic disorders into a fully accredited, 92-bed children's hospital by 1964. During his first decade, he conceptualized and opened Blythedale's Day Hospital program, linking education, medical and nursing care and therapies. He advocated for this novel concept in Albany with the Departments of Health and Education, leading to the creation of the Mt. Pleasant Blythedale School. This gave Blythedale the unique distinction of being the only hospital in the state with a public school district on site, specifically designed to meet the educational needs of its patients. In 1990, Bob created the Hospital's ventilator weaning program, setting a national standard for the care and treatment of medically fragile children. His daring vision and legacy serve as an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a tireless innovator, visionary, and an incomparable hospital executive who was driven by a deep-rooted mission to improve the lives of vulnerable children and their families. He was kind-hearted, always giving of himself, and had a great sense of humor. His loss is immeasurable and he will be missed dearly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his daughter, Lesley, his grandchildren and extended family, and all those who loved him. Scott R. Levy, Board Chair Larry Levine, President and CEO Blythedale Children's Hospital 95 Bradhurst Ave. Valhalla, NY 10595





