STROME--Dr. Robert, MD. Dr. Robert Richard Strome MD, New York Pediatric ophthalmologist, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 81, following a heroic battle with cancer. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Sylvia and Samuel Strome, and his cherished brother, Steven Strome. Robert is survived by his ever devoted sister, Sandra Strome, his loving daughters, Melissa Lis and her husband Harry, and Kimberly Putzer and her husband Jean, and his eight grandchildren Samuel, Priscilla, Alexander, Liam, Oliver, Zarielle, Quinn, and Liev, who all loved their "Grandpa" dearly and will miss him deeply. Robert was admired and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by profound intelligence, compassion, and integrity. Robert was born on October 12, 1937 in the Bronx, New York. At the early age of seven, he knew that his calling was to be a doctor and to help people throughout the world. He graduated from



He graduated from New York University and immediately went on and earned his MD at Padua University School of Medicine in Padua, Italy. Dr. Strome returned to the United States and thus began the significant contributions he would have on the medical community and the thousands of lives he would have a positive impact on through his skills and talent. Dr. Strome was affiliated with the Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System. He also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute of Columbia University. Dr. Strome was a charter member of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. He was honored to serve on the American Academy's Committee of Learning Disabilities and Dyslexia, where his relentless pursuit of the most effective scientific teaching methods have resulted in educational standards that have improved the outcomes for students throughout the world. Dr. Strome published numerous papers, in particular with a strong focus on Strabismus, in which he had a great interest. He was the author of "The Eye" published by The American Academy of Pediatrics Book of Baby and Child Care. Dr. Strome received many honors and awards during his extensive career as an eye surgeon. He was a diplomate of The American Board of Ophthalmology, a Costenbader Fellow (Children's Hospital, Washington, D.C.), a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, as well as the International College of Surgeons, a Specialty Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine. While he was honored to be recognized with many tremendous accolades, Dr. Strome's true passion in his professional life was the education and training of future physicians. He was beloved and respected by the countless students he mentored and guided in their pursuit of a medical degree. Robert was a courageous first responder during 9/11 and rendered medical aid to victims in need of eye care at the World Trade Center site. He was a volunteer in Honduras and the Dominican Republic for the Volunteer Health Program which helped an enormous number of children and adults who would not have otherwise had the opportunity to receive appropriate medical treatment. Robert's philanthropic leadership and generosity, his loving and kind heart, compassion for those in need, and volunteer work, defined him as a person and demonstrated his strong moral compass. Robert was an accomplished athlete having competed in several marathons including the famed New York City Marathon. In addition, he greatly enjoyed the challenging and rigorous sport of sculling. An avid reader, Robert thoroughly relished Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 "A Time for Everything", and lived his life closely to the passage, by maintaining a balance between his professional and personnel life and always made certain that he gave the appropriate time to both. Robert was well recognized for his many achievements in the medical profession and his generous acts towards his community, however, what was most important to him and his ultimate legacy was that of being a father to Melissa and Kimberly and Grandpa to his precious grandchildren. Those that worked closest with Robert often shared stories of how happy it made him when his daughters would visit his office and the hospitals at which he worked to see the children whose lives he made abundantly better. Dr. Strome will be missed greatly. The world has lost an incredible surgeon and humanitarian. 