SWEET--Judge Robert. The Drug Policy Alliance celebrates the life and mourns the passing of Judge Robert Sweet, who spoke out bravely against the drug war thirty years ago, provoking much needed debate with his call to legalize and regulate drugs. Bob never relented in his passion for just and compassionate drug policies, serving on the boards of first the Drug Policy Foundation and then the Drug Policy Alliance, and continuing to advocate both publicly and privately for drug law reform over the past three decades. He was a man of tremendous wisdom, integrity and grace. Ira Glasser, President, Board of Directors Ethan Nadelmann, Founding Executive Director Maria McFarland Sanchez- Moreno, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019